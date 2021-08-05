Canadian justice lawyer: US didn’t mislead in Huawei arrest

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian government lawyer says there is no evidence to support defense allegations the U.S. acted in bad faith or omitted evidence in trying to mislead an extradition hearing for a top executive at Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies. That argument came Thursday at a hearing for Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, who is the daughter of the company’s founder. Canada arrested her at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018, and the U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges. The arrest infuriated Beijing. Over the next few weeks Justice Heather Holmes will hear final arguments on whether Meng should be extradited to face trial in the United States.