Data used for drawing districts to be released next week

The U.S. Census Bureau says data from the 2020 census used for drawing congressional and legislative districts will be released next week. The data was supposed to be released at the end of March but was pushed back to August to give bureau statisticians more time to crunch the numbers, which were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The postponement sent states scrambling to change their redistricting deadlines. The redistricting numbers will show where white, Asian, Black and Hispanic communities grew over the past decade.