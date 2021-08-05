Juvenile killed in ATV accident

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- A juvenile was killed in Mower County on Wednesday in an ATV accident.

At around 4:30 p.m. Mower County deputies were dispatched to the 33000 block of 550th Ave. for a report of an ATV accident involving a juvenile male.

Mower County Sheriff's Deputies, Brownsdale Police, Minnesota State Patrol, Blooming Prairie Ambulance, Blooming Prairie Fire and Mayo One Air Ambulance responded to the scene.

Upon arrival Deputies observed others on the scene performing CPR on a juvenile male who had been pinned under an ATV in a waterway for an undetermined amount of time.

Emergency personnel then assisted with ongoing advanced lifesaving efforts, but unfortunately the efforts were unsuccessful and the juvenile male was pronounced deceased at the scene.