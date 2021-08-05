Long dominated by Russia, rhythmic gymnastics rising in US

TOKYO (AP) — The often forgotten genre of rhythmic Olympic gymnastics is like combining its more famous cousin, artistic gymnastics, with ballet and a circus. Gymnasts dance as they throw and catch items including hoops, balls, ribbons, clubs, They bend and twist across a carpet so quickly it’s often impossible for the untrained eye to understand its intricacy. For the first time, the United States is sending a full team, two individual performers and a five-woman group, to compete this weekend. The gymnasts hope their increased presence could mark a turning point back home, where they are often dismissed as ribbon twirlers and hula hoopers.