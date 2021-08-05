Masks required in City-operated buildings effective Aug. 6

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Effective Aug. 6 all City of Rochester teammates and visitors will be required to wear facial coverings in city-operated facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

This requirement is going into effect because Olmsted County has been classified as a county with high community transmission of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Minnesota Department of Health and Olmsted County Public Health recommend that once a county reaches that transmission threshold then face coverings be worn in indoor and public settings by all individuals.

The requirement to wear facial coverings in City buildings will be in place until further notice while the City of Rochester continues to monitor and adjust to the situation.