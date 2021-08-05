Mayor Norton recommends masks indoors

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's not a mandate but guidance. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is recommending residents wear masks indoors and even outside if in a crowded area.

"This is such a simple thing. Put a mask on. Protect your friends and neighbors. Right now this is not a requirement it is a recommendation," Mayor Norton said.

This CDC map shows COVID-19 transmission 'substantial' in Olmsted County. This contributed to this mask reversal. The county has seen roughly 54 positive cases out of 100,000 people over the past seven days.

CDC Transmission Map

Graham Briggs, the Olmsted County Director of Public Health, says they are keeping a close eye on this map.

Kamie Roesler: "Why are you looking at those numbers so closely? ...because I think when the naked eye sees that, they think…'it's not that many cases.'

Briggs: "I think this is one of those things where we have a lot of experts are looking at this information. It's saying there is a substantial chance you could be exposed to COVID."

Norton says once the COVID-19 is available for children under 12, we hopefully will fully make that turn. Health leaders say this should be sometime this winter.