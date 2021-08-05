Nintendo sees dwindling impact from pandemic megahit game

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo’s April-June profit declined 13% from the previous year, when the hit game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” dramatically boosted sales. Quarterly profit totaled 92.7 billion yen, or $843 million. The Japanese maker of “Super Mario” games said its quarterly sales fell 10%. Switch console sales dropped nearly 22% to 4.45 million units. More than 89 million of the Switch machines have been sold so far globally, according to Nintendo. “Animal Crossing” sales totaled 1.26 million units in April-June, for cumulative sales of 33.89 million units. Kyoto-based Nintendo benefited from people turning to at-home entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic.