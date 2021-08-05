Pilot survives helicopter crash in Allamakee County

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) -- A Helicopter pilot is alive after his helicopter crashed in a corn field in Allamakee County, Iowa.

It happened around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, around the intersection of Elon Drive and Scenic Valley Road near Waukon.

According to the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office, Kurt Lepping of Wasilla, Alaska, was flying and applying chemicals to the field when his helicopter hit a powerline and crashed.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

The crash remains under investigation.

The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash.