Rochester Public Schools receives growing number of student for online learning

ROCHESTER, (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Schools is introducing online learning as a learning option for the 2021-2022 school year.

"The number growing day by day. We have about 100 middle school students who indicated and signed up for online school, and about 150 high school students who have said they want to be fully online. And we have another 175 or so students in high school who said they want to do some classes in person and some online," Jacque Peterson, RPS Executive Director of Elementary and Secondary education.

In April, the district was approved by the Department of Education for online learning.

"Our teachers are teaching live. They're having small groups. They're meeting one on one with students virtually," Peterson said.

Online students can still participate in extracurricular activities and have come into school for certain classes.

"A chemistry student may come in to take their chemistry lab at the school site there may be field trips. Teachers may bring small groups of kids together for celebrations or other kinds of instructions," Peterson said.

Some teachers that are teaching virtually will have to balance between in-person classess.

"Our K-6 teachers will be full-time online teachers with a group of kids that are all online. We have a mixture at our middle and high school. Where a teacher might be teaching three classes in person," she said. "And then two online. And then we do have some teachers at the high school level that will teach full-time online. And they could be teaching virtually from the classroom in the district or from their home like the students."

She says students from all over the state can enroll in RPS online.

"I feel like we have families who really really enjoyed the online experience through the pandemic and realize their children really thrived through that online environment. And they are choosing it because of the platform. And I do believe we have some parents who aren't quite ready yet to send kids back. They are waiting to see what happens with COVID-19 and masking."

As of now, about 3 percent of students enrolled in RPS will do online school in some sort. Classes begin on August 30.