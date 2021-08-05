Rochester restaurants and businesses operating with safety as a priority

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As we watch COVID-19 numbers rise, most local businesses are taking the 'wait and see' approach. Many are wondering if the possibility of these businesses instilling new mask requirements or proof of vaccination are legal.

From experience with previous spikes in virus cases, another COVID-19 surge would be devastating for local businesses and restaurants.

"As somebody with a major stake in a business, I'm really hoping that people start to see… Just because the responsible parties are doing what they need to do, that's not enough to make the irresponsible parties get a free pass," said Gray Duck Theater and Coffeehouse Assistant Manager Rachel Larkin.

Owners of these places are constantly watching for state and federal recommendations.

"Tomorrow, we will be starting our staff, front of the house and back of the house, will be back in masks," stated Bleu Duck Kitchen Co-owner Jennifer Lester.

Some local businesses, like Gray Duck Theater and Coffeehouse, are actually requiring masks for customers again.

"Up until recently it was a very strong suggestion, and most people were wearing masks, but with the Delta variant going through, and I have a little kid at home and a couple of our other baristas have people at home that can't get vaccinated so over the next couple of days we're going to make it a requirement again. Giving people just a little bit of a grace period," said Larkin.

Written in a statement it sent us, Mayo Civic Center will also require masks until further notice.

"Effective Friday, August 6, 2021, face coverings will be required inside Mayo Civic Center until further notice. The safety of our guests and co-workers is our top priority at Mayo Civic Center. As a facility owned by the City of Rochester, we remain in close communication with city officials on current conditions and also continue to monitor information from Olmsted County Public Health, Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

As of right now, businesses we spoke with are not requiring proof of vaccination for employees or guests.

"To have people say it somehow compromises their rights or their privacy is absurd because they're just being self-centered," said Ginny's Fine Fabrics Inc. Owner Ginny Smith.

According to state law, proof of vaccination or requirement of masks upon entry into private entities is legal, and HIPPA laws are not part of the conversation.

"Places of public accommodation have certain limits on who they can refuse service to. They can't discriminate on the basis of race, or religion or gender subject to certain exceptions, but they can discriminate on non-protected classifications including whether or not a person's vaccinated," said Attorney James Godwin.

"HIPPA pertains to what's called a covered entity in certain of their business associates. That means that doctors and health care providers can't share your personal health records, unless they have your consent or there's another exception. It does not apply to you providing information on your own, nor does it protect from being required to provide information," Godwin stated.

Starting Friday, masks will be required in all City-operated buildings. Masks are already required in all Olmsted County buildings.