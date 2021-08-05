Saint Mary’s University announces Fall 2021 vaccination protocols

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Saint Mary's University announced that once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fully approves COVID-19 vaccinations the University will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated.

Individuals will be able to file for a medical exemption or a non-medical exemption from this COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

According to Ann Merchlewitz, senior vice president and general counsel, this decision is based on the rising number of cases and transmission statistics which includes those who are vaccinated still spreading the COVID-19 variant.

“We’ve been very proud of how our students have shown great care and concern for one another throughout this pandemic,” Merchlewitz says. “Requiring the vaccination is an extension of this concern for others, particularly those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and the delta variant. It will also allow us to continue a safe, uninterrupted, and personalized academic experience.”

Beginning Aug. 4, masks must be worn by all inside any Saint Mary's buildings and outside when not physical distancing.

The University's disc golf course and walking trails will continue to be open to the public, but campus buildings will not be open to the public with exceptions of rental agreements and guided admissions tours.

The University will continue to monitor the situation, and changes may be made according to the latest news and guidance.