AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died, Democrats say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The longtime president of the AFL-CIO labor union has died. News of Richard Trumka’s death was announced Thursday by President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Schumer says, “The working people of America have lost a fierce warrior at a time when we needed him most.” Biden called Trumka “a close friend” who was “more than the head of AFL-CIO.” He apologized for showing up late to a meeting with Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander civil rights leaders, saying he had just learned Trumka had died. Further details of Trumka’s death were not immediately available. The AFL-CIO did not immediately return messages seeking comment.