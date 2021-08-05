Stormy conditions are possible this weekend

We'll see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa over the next three days. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday into Friday morning. Conditions should clear out through the afternoon on Friday with temperatures warming into the lower 80s with partly sunny skies.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible early Saturday morning. Storm development looks to be extremely isolated early on Saturday. The best chance of showers and storms will be in the evening and overnight into Sunday morning. Some isolated strong storms will be possible Saturday evening.

All areas in orange will have the chance of seeing a stronger storm or two Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday. Gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall look to be the main threats. Forecast details for Saturday can still change with how low confidence is right now with the weather-maker on Saturday. Make sure to stay up-to-date with the Weather Authority Mobile App on the latest forecast details!

Another round of isolated storms will be possible late Sunday into Monday. Right now, I'm not too high on any rain chances next week and we should remain mostly dry through the early portion of next week. Dew points will warm into the middle and upper 60s this weekend making conditions a little uncomfortable. Temperatures finally warm into the middle and upper 80s by Monday.

Nick