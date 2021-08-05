Thursdays Downtown still on despite possibility of rain

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Thursdays Downtown in Rochester is still on as planned, despite a chance for some rain in the forecast.

Rochester Downtown Alliance said Thursdays Downtown is "rain or shine" event and gets canceled only in severe weather occasions.

"Good news, there's still Thursdays Downtown going on, despite the weather reports that there may be some rain," RDA Content and Communications Director Katie Adelman said. "Thursdays is a rain or shine event. So, unless it's severe weather like thunderstorms, we're on."

When asked about the possibility of requiring masks due to the recent Olmsted County uptick in COVID-19 cases, Adelman said the policy will remain the same. She said it's up to a person's individual choice.

"As far as the mask requirements that have been put on, if people feel comfortable wearing a mask, they're welcome to do so," she said. "It's not a requirement from the state, so it's more up to the people who are coming to Thursdays."

For more information on Thursdays Downtown, visit its website.