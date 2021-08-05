U.S. Women’s soccer wins bronze

TOKYO (AP) -- The United States won the bronze medal in women's soccer after a 4-3 victory over Australia.

Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored a pair of goals in the win. Rapinoe set the tone early with a goal scored directly from a corner kick.

The win spoiled the Australians' first ever trip to the medal round at the Olympics. No Australian team, men or women, has ever won a medal.

The win comes after a rocky start against Sweden when Team USA lost 3-0 and the lost to Canada, 1-0, in the semifinals.