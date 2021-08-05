UnityPoint Health announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of Iowa’s largest health care provides has announced it will require its more than 33,000 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 — or find a new job. The West Des Moines-based system announced the vaccine requirement on Thursday. System CEO and president Clay Holderman says the vaccination requirement is meant to protect the system’s employees and patients. The requirement applies to all employees, regardless of whether they provide direct patient care. UnityPoint employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. Those who refuse must resign or be fired. Employees can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons, and pregnant employees — while strongly encouraged to get vaccinated — can request a temporary deferral.