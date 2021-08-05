Vermont Supreme Court justice nominated to US appeals court

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A justice on the Vermont Supreme Court has been nominated to a seat on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The White House on Thursday made the announcement about Beth Robinson as part of President Joe Biden’s sixth round of judicial nominees. Robinson would be the first and only LGBTQ woman to serve on any federal circuit court. Robinson helped argue the case that led to Vermont’s 2000 first-in-the-nation civil unions law, a forerunner of gay marriage. Vermont U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says Robinson “has been a tireless champion for equal rights and equal justice.”