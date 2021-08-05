Senators wrapping up $1T infrastructure bill, voting ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are wrapping up work on the bipartisan infrastructure plan, with talks underway Thursday to expedite consideration of the nearly $1 trillion proposal. A much anticipated analysis of the bill from the Congressional Budget Office concludes that the legislation would increase the national debt by about $256 billion over the next decade. Senators had wanted that information before votes on the package, which could start soon. The Senate has processed nearly two dozen amendments to the 2,700-page proposal, though none has substantially changed the framework of the public works package. Voting on the bill seems likely to push into Saturday.