Afghan Taliban kill head of government media department

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban has shot and killed the director of Afghanistan’s Government Information Media Center, the latest killing in a series of attacks on journalists and rights activists in recent months. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told The Associated Press on Friday that the groups’ fighters had killed Dawa Khan Menapal, who ran the government’s press operations for the local and foreign media. In a statement Mujahid put out later, he said Menapal “was killed in a special attack of Mujahideen” and was “punished to his deeds.”