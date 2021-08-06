Belarus moves to stop Lithuania from sending back migrants

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ border protection agency says it has tightened control along the border with Lithuania to prevent Lithuanian authorities from sending migrants back to Belarus. Lithuania, a member of the European Union, has faced an influx of mostly Iraqi migrants in the past few months. It accused the government of Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging the migrant flow in retaliation for EU sanctions against his country after the diversion of a passenger plane to arrest a dissident journalist aboard. Lukashenko responded by ordering defense and security agencies to “close every meter of the border” in order not to let immigrants Lithuania turns away back into Belarus.