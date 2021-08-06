Canadian labor issue brings long delays at border crossings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Commercial truck drivers trying to cross the border into Canada from New York and elsewhere in the United States endured massive delays because of a labor dispute. In Buffalo, trucks at the Peace Bridge crossing waited as long as three hours. Delays were also extensive at crossings in Detroit and in Sumas, Washington. The Public Service Alliance of Canada and its Customs and Immigration Union started a strike just days before fully vaccinated U.S. citizens will be able to visit Canada without having to quarantine. The union and the Canadian Border Service Agency have been in negotiations for the past few years.