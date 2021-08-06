Does It Work: HyperChiller

It's been an extremely hot summer so far and we could all use some refreshing iced coffee to start our mornings. However, if you don't have one of those fancy coffee makers that brews iced coffee for you, you might have to make hot coffee and then wait for it to cool down, then put ice in it which dilutes it.

This product says that it could fix those iced coffee problems. This is the HyperChiller mug that claims it will turn hot coffee into cold coffee in less than a minute. We're going to head into Fiddlehead Coffee and see if this actually works.

Earlier in the day, I had filled the outer portion of the cup with water and left it in the freezer for about 4 hours. The inner cup, where the hot liquid goes, will hold about 12 ounces of coffee.

Barista Anna McFall supplied us with fresh coffee that was about 172°.

The directions say to pour coffee into the top of the mug, and gently swirl it around to make sure all of the liquid is being cooled. The product claims after a minute our coffee will have cooled by more than 130°.

After about 60 seconds of swirling, we let it sit for about three minutes as directed. Then came the moment of truth! Anna poured the coffee out of the HyperChiller and back into the pitcher.

The thermometer said room temperature was about 80°, and after adding the now iced coffee it dropped to about 65°.

It wasn't the 130° drop that the product promised, but still over a 100° difference, and the coffee was nicely chilled.

HyperChiller, you pass the Does It Work test.

You can find more information on the HyperChiller here.