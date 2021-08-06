EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the July jobs report

NEW YORK (AP) — Even in a July jobs report that was nearly universally hailed as a good one, pockets of weakness and concern are still clouding the celebration. The report showed strong growth across many areas of the country, including across racial and age groups. Job growth also was healthy enough that investors in financial markets see it as giving the Federal Reserve another nudge to pare back on its immense support for the economy. But the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus may upend or at least slow all the improvements taking place across the job market. And July’s gains, while strong, were not uniform.