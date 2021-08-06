Freeborn County Fair still on amid recent COVID-19 surge

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- This week, Freeborn County is putting on its 137th fair. After last year's cancellation, the county is ready to celebrate, safely. According to the CDC, Freeborn County is currently considered a community with a high level of transmission.

"It's definitely out there but we have been taking precautions, wiping things down and trying to keep things sanitized," stated Monty Thomas.

Without a "normal" county fair last year and the recent surge, many farmers and their families were unsure when it came to showing their animals.

"The numbers are down this year in cattle, swine, horses, sheep everything just because last year was a big uncertainty and these projects are sometimes a huge investment for families," said farmer Caleb Merkouris.

Annual vendors were also affected by the cancellation and uncertainty.

"Last year you know kind of, everything was shut down and you know we missed a year," stated sunglasses vendor Arfan Khan.

Many were excited to get back to the events and attractions the Freeborn County Fair has to offer.

"Now we get excited at least we are back," said Khan.

"Everybody's ready. We're ready to get out. We're ready to have fun like we used to," Merkouris stated.

For those interested in attending the Freeborn County Fair, events run through Sunday, August 8th. As of right now, there are no mask requirements.