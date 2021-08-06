Gold medalist Suni Lee returned home; greeted by Rochester gymnast

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Thursday, Minnesotan-born and raised Olympic Gold medalist Suni Lee ,18, returned to the land of 10,000 lakes.

Lee landed at the Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, after competing in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics.

She was met by a large crowd of at least a hundred fans, that included her teammates, family, friends and members of the media.

Among the crowd of people who have been cheering her on while competing was Rochester resident, Sophia Buechler.

Suni Lee hugging Sophia Buechler

10-year-old, Buechler trains with Lee at the Midwest Gymnastics Center in Little, Canada, Minnesota.

Buechler and other gymnasts wore shirts that said, "Team Suni." Lee greeted the young gymnasts with hugs.

In the Olympics, Lee won a gold medal in the gymnastics women's artistic individual all-around, a silver in the women's artistic team all-around and a bronze in the women's uneven bars.

On Sunday, a parade will be in St. Paul, on the East Side, the area where Lee grew up. The parade will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. along White Bear Ave.

Buechler's mother said they will also be attending the parade.

