Mars rover comes up empty in 1st try at getting rock sample

WASHINGTON (AP) — NASA’s newest Mars rover has come up empty in its first attempt to pick up a rock sample to eventually be brought back to Earth. The rover Perseverance drilled into the floor of the planet’s Jezero Crater to extract a finger-sized sample from slabs of flat rocks. The agency said Friday that the drill appeared to work as intended, but it appeared no rock made it into the sample tube. Engineers are working to figure out what happened before trying again.