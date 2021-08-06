Meghan McCain makes low-key exit from ‘The View’

NEW YORK (AP) — Few things Meghan McCain has done on “The View” can be classified as low-key, until her exit on Friday. A month after the show’s feisty conservative voice said she was quitting after four years to spend more time with her family, she made her final appearance. Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was a guest, as was McCain’s mother, Cindy. After a taped goodbye from former House Speaker Paul Ryan, McCain hooted, “my boyfriend.” She joked that she wanted to apologize to Brian Teta, the show’s executive producer, “for making his blood pressure rise as much as I did the last four years.”