Nebraska voter ID ballot drive begins gathering signatures

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A campaign to require a government-issued photo identification to vote in Nebraska has started collecting signatures to place the issue on the 2022 general election ballot. Citizens for Voter ID says it started gathering signatures on Thursday. State lawmakers have repeatedly rejected attempts to pass a voter identification law, prompting campaign organizers to seek voter approval for a state constitutional amendment. If the measure passes, lawmakers would have to determine details about the policy, including what would count as valid identification. They would also need to decide how the law would apply to people who vote by mail and how the state would provide free IDs to those who don’t have one.