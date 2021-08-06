Panama, Colombia agree to restrict flow of migrants

SAN VICENTE, Panama (AP) — Officials of Panama and Colombia have agreed to restrict the growing flows of migrants, mainly Cubans and Haitians, that have been crossing the Darien Gap between the two countries. The foreign ministers of both countries announced Friday they will announce a target number for migrants next week. The figure will be determined at a meeting in Colombia Monday between both countries’ security and immigration officials. So far this year, Panama estimates about 49,000 migrants have come through the dangerous, jungle-clad gap. Both countries will also cooperate to porsecute criminal gangs that rob migrants and traffick drugs through the largely roadless area.