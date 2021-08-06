Pick a number: NFL players relish new single-digit identity

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is among the NFL players who took advantage of a rule change allowing more options for jersey numbers this year. Peterson previously wore No. 21 with the Arizona Cardinals. He picked No. 7 in his first season with the Vikings to restore the identity he forged in high school in Florida at in college at LSU. Defensive backs were previously allowed to wear 20-49. Now they can take a number from 1-19 as well. Running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and linebackers are also able to pick a single digit.