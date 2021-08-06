Russian court hands suspended sentence to US investor

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has convicted a prominent U.S. investor on charges of embezzlement and handed him a suspended sentence, a verdict he deplored as “deeply unfair.” Michael Calvey was accused of embezzlement from the Russian bank Vostochny, in which his investment firm Baring Vostok had a controlling stake. He denied any wrongdoing. The Meshchansky District Court in Moscow gave Calvey a 5 1/2-year suspended sentence on Friday. Calvey spent about two months in jail after his arrest in February 2019 before being placed under house arrest and then released last fall. Calvey’s company was one of the largest foreign investment firms in Russia and his arrest dented investors’ confidence.