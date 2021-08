ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It happened just around midnight Friday near the Broadway Avenue South and Highway 52 interchange. It was a two-car crash. Rochester Police, Fire and State Troopers all responded to the incident.

There was a lot of damage at the scene. It appears one car was flipped over, the other was smashed.

No word on any injuries.

Stick with KTTC for the latest on this crash.