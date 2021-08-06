Showers and storms are likely this weekend

We're looking at several rounds of showers and thunderstorms this upcoming weekend. This is not a clear-cut forecast by any means for Saturday and Sunday. With multiple waves of energy sparking thunderstorm development, the timing and location of storms are still a little murky. On Saturday there will be a chance of storms in the morning and again late in the evening. The severe threat looks to be isolated in the morning and scattered in the evening.

The severe threat on Sunday is lower than Saturday. Right now, the main threat appears to be localized heavy rainfall amounts Sunday morning and again late Sunday evening.

Here's a good look at what I think our weather timeline will look like this weekend. The storms on Saturday morning should push east of the Mississippi by the mid-morning hours with dry conditions to follow through the afternoon. If surface temperatures are able to warm back into the lower 80s with peeks of sunshine, the atmosphere could recharge enough with storm activity in the evening and overnight into Sunday. The best chance of storm activity Sunday will be in the morning.

Temperatures will stay in the middle and lower 80s this weekend with dew points in the mid-60s. Muggy conditions are expected on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs early next week will warm into the middle and upper 80s with partly sunny skies through Wednesday. The main rain chance next appears to be Tuesday evening.

Nick