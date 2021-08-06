‘Snakeman’ looks to spread joys of table tennis beyond Games

TOKYO (AP) — Adam Bobrow, the Voice of Table Tennis, possesses an arsenal of tricky spin shots, captured on YouTube and watched by millions, that can leave even good opponents gape-mouthed and then, as the wildness of what they’ve seen sinks in, delighted. What he really likes, though, besides his full-time job as lead commentator for the International Table Tennis Federation, is to travel the world as a sort of ambassador for the sport, part earnest evangelist, part clown prince, wholly invested in showing the world the delights of what he believes to be the best game there is.