South Africa’s jailed ex-President Jacob Zuma in hospital

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma has been admitted for observation at a hospital near the Estcourt Correctional Center where he is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence. Zuma is in prison for defying a Constitutional Court order to testify at a state-backed inquiry probing allegations of corruption during his presidential term from 2009 to 2018. The government announced that a routine checkup indicated that Zuma should be admitted to a hospital. Zuma’s jailing last month sparked violent riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, which quickly descended into widespread looting of shopping centers and the torching of trucks in KwaZulu-Natal. More than 330 people died in the rioting and more than R20 billion ($1.36 billion) in property was destroyed.