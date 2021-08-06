Walz holds roundtable discussion with farmers about drought concerns

ST. PAUL, Minn (KTTC) -- A large portion of Minnesota has seen unprecedented drought conditions this season and Gov. Tim Walz met with farmers Friday morning to hear their concerns and discuss solutions.

The virtual roundtable included farmers from all over the state.

The farmers said some of their biggest concerns are increased feed costs, along with production and revenue loss.

Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said the state lost 21 dairy farms.

Farmers have been selling off their cattle due to rising costs of feeding them.

"We're seeing feed availability issues," cattle farmer Rachel Gray said. "Drought-stressed corn. Can we chop that? Is it going to be full of nitrates? Those things we are trying to deal with. Then, there's the hay issue. We've seen some people advertising CRP hay. It's just, the price makes it untouchable. Again, you choose to either stay in business and try to buy hay you can't afford, or go out of business."

The farmers said help is needed now, and the governor agreed.

"This is an issue that unifies us as a legislature," Walz said. "I want to stress loud and clear, that there is a fierce sense of urgency to get something done now."

The panel discussed possible solutions like emergency funding, tax relief and other federal resources.

Walz said he hopes lawmakers can work together to pass a relief package in the special session next month.