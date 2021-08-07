Amid lawsuit, China’s Tencent to review kids’ use of WeChat

BEIJING (AP) — China’s biggest gaming company, Tencent, says it will review whether it adequately limits children’s access to live streaming and other features. That’s after the Chinese government expanded a regulatory crackdown on tech industries by initiating a lawsuit against the company for failing to do enough to protect young users. The online gaming industry was shaken this week when an official newspaper criticized their offerings as “spiritual opium.” In a statement Friday, WeChat team promised to conduct “self-examination of the functions of WeChat Youth Mode” and “sincerely respond to the civil public interest litigation.”