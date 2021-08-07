California GOP nixes endorsement fight in Newsom recall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Republicans have sidestepped a potentially nasty fight over endorsing a candidate in the state’s upcoming recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Delegates attending a virtual meeting of the state Republican Party voted overwhelmingly to skip an endorsement over fears that it could divide the party and depress GOP turnout. There are 46 candidates on the Sept. 14 ballot vying to replace Newsom if he is recalled, including 24 Republicans. Leading GOP contenders include talk radio host Larry Elder, former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, former congressman Doug Ose and businessman John Cox. Recent polling suggests Newsom could be in trouble.