Cornhole tournament fundraiser aims to help single mothers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The weather didn't stop dozens of people from competing in a cornhole tournament in Rochester at Graham Park on Saturday.

The event was the first annual Rochester Area Builders Inc. "Builders, Bags and Brews" fundraiser in support of the Jeremiah Project, an organization that helps single mothers with housing and getting a college education.

"When we are able to reduce the barriers to things like housing and childcare, and offer you intentional support around persisting through college, it shows you what people are absolutely capable of" Jeremiah Project Executive Director Ally Hanten Ebert said. "We have a lot of single moms who are capable of a lot of things, but just face these systematic barriers that get in their way of being able to pursue that. So that's what Jeremiah's mission is around. How do we remove the barriers and offer the support that families need. and single moms need to persist and make it out"

Hanten Ebert said Jeremiah Project have a 40-unit apartment complex in Rochester that houses single mother and their children. It also has on-site childcare so they women can go to school and work. Its grand opening is Sept. 19.

The next fundraiser for Rochester Area Builders Inc. will be in Oct. It's called "Studs, Struts and Stilettos." It will benefit Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity.