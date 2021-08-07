Flash Flood Watch from SAT 6:18 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch from SAT 6:18 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Winneshiek County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of northeast Iowa, southeast
Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in
northeast Iowa, Allamakee and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota,
Fillmore, Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona. In Wisconsin,
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse,
Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and Vernon.
* Through Sunday morning.
* Heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches of rainfall fell over a large area
over southeast Minnesota, western and north central Wisconsin, and
parts of northeast Iowa with pockets of 3 to 7 inches of rainfall
especially along the I90 and I94 corridors and into west central
Wisconsin. Thunderstorms are expected to re-develop tonight in an
east-west line, affecting some of the same locations that received
heavy rainfall Saturday. 1 to 4 inches of additional rainfall may
fall over parts of the flash flood watch area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&