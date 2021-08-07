Flash Flood Watch until SUN 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Houston County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,

including the following areas, in northeast Iowa, Allamakee and

Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Fillmore, Houston, Olmsted,

Wabasha and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford,

Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and

Vernon.

* Until 10 AM CDT Sunday.

* Heavy rainfall from 1 to 7 inches fell over parts of southeast

Minnesota, western and north central Wisconsin, and parts of

northeast Iowa. Some locations cannot take much additional rain

and heavy rainfall is likely overnight. The storms will be capable

of 1 to 2 inch per hour rainfall rates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&