Flash Flood Watch until SUN 10:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch until SUN 10:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Houston County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,
including the following areas, in northeast Iowa, Allamakee and
Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Fillmore, Houston, Olmsted,
Wabasha and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford,
Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and
Vernon.
* Until 10 AM CDT Sunday.
* Heavy rainfall from 1 to 7 inches fell over parts of southeast
Minnesota, western and north central Wisconsin, and parts of
northeast Iowa. Some locations cannot take much additional rain
and heavy rainfall is likely overnight. The storms will be capable
of 1 to 2 inch per hour rainfall rates.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&