Hall of Fame unveils exhibit dedicated to founding owners

The Founders Exhibit was unveiled at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Minnesota Vikings owner Zygi Wilf, whose family donated $1 million to the hall for the exhibit, oversaw the opening ceremony. The exhibition looks at team owners through the century-plus that the NFL has been around. It includes a mural featuring the 32 current owners sitting in and around a Hupmobile, the auto being sold at Ralph Hay’s car showroom in Canton where the league was started in 1920. Included in the exhibit is an interactive showing not only current ownership of every team, but all of the owners through the decades.