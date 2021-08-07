Local dairy farm gets creative, hosts special ice cream night and tours

NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn (KTTC) -- It was a cow party this afternoon in Rochester as the Borst Family Dairy held its first ever Moo House Ice Cream Night on the Farm.

Dozens of people were able to taste unique ice cream sundaes created by Cameo restaurant and get an exclusive tour of the farm. Guests saw the milking parlor as well the barn where the cows are kept, getting up and personal with them.

The idea for an event like this has been a longtime dream of co-owner Lindsey Borst. She says small family farms play an important role in the economy and they need everyone's support to survive.

"I think it's getting harder and harder for smaller dairy farms" Borst Family Dairy co-owner Lindsey Borst said. "Even though we do milk 230 cows, that's still considered a smaller family farm." I think when you are smaller you need to get a little more creative with how you are going to keep going."

She said being so close to Rochester works to their advantage.

"I think that we're so close to Rochester, some people might see that as a hindrance if they're dairy farmers," she said. "We're trying to embrace that as more of an opportunity since we're so close to a large population of people. We can educate them about where their food comes from and so they can see a real dairy farm."

All together, there are 500 cows on the farm.

Borst Family Dairy also raises beef and grows produce. They were named Olmsted County's Farm Family of the Year in 2020.

The next dates for Moo House is Aug. 14, and 21.