Minnesota soldiers to provide aide in Washington

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota guardsmen are providing aide to help with wildfire efforts in Washington.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz authorized the support after a request from Washington officials through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). EMAC allows a state to ask for resources based on their needs. While any state can respond, there is no obligation to participate.

“The Minnesota National Guard is ready to assist the state of Washington and help keep its people safe,” said Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General in a statement to KTTC. “We take pride in being able to answer the call when another state requests support.”

Ten soldiers were expected to arrive Saturday. They will be providing support for at least two weeks, or more, depending on how fire containment continues.