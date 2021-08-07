Storm chances continue tonight; Another round of storms possible Sunday

Heavy rainfall and scattered storms impacted much of southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa this morning and early afternoon. Although the late afternoon and early evening has been quiet, another around of scattered storms is possible during the evening and overnight. A few storms could become strong to severe with heavy rain, strong winds, and large hail the main hazards. An isolated tornado or two may be possible as well, to make sure to stay weather aware throughout tonight. Overnight, temperatures will be in the mid 60s with cloudy skies and southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible for the area into Sunday morning before Noon and then drying out for the afternoon. More clouds than sunshine are expected with highs in the low 80s with high humidity. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible Sunday evening after 5pm. A few storms could become strong to severe with heavy rain, strong winds, and large hail as the main hazards. Strong should exit the region after 10pm with quieter conditions pushing in for the overnight.

A hot and humid day is on tap for the start of the new work week on Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. The heat and humidity remain for Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday afternoon and evening could see a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which might become strong to severe.

Conditions remain warm and humid into Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 80s and widespread sunshine. A break from the heat arrives just in time for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Both Friday and Saturday look to see plenty of sunshine.