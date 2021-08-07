Skip to Content

Unheralded Ento makes case at Packers’ Family Night event

New
10:02 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Unheralded cornerback Kabion Ento was one of the Green Bay Packers’ standout performers of Saturday’s Family Night at rainy Lambeau Field. Ento is a former college receiver from Colorado who moved to cornerback before the 2019 NFL draft. He used his imposing combination of height and leaping ability to break up two passes intended for Malik Taylor.  The Packers practiced for about 90 minutes after lightning delayed the start of the event.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content