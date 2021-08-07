Woodruff expected to start as Brewers host the Giants

San Francisco Giants (69-41, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (66-44, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 2.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-6, 2.33 ERA, .88 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -145, Giants +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Crawford and the Giants will take on the Brewers Saturday.

The Brewers are 32-25 on their home turf. Milwaukee has a collective batting average of .227 this season, led by Kolten Wong with an average of .291.

The Giants have gone 34-24 away from home. San Francisco has a collective .244 this season, led by Buster Posey with an average of .324.

The Brewers won the last meeting 2-1. Brent Suter secured his 11th victory and Avisail Garcia went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Jarlin Garcia registered his third loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 45 extra base hits and is batting .258.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 43 extra base hits and is slugging .477.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .260 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Giants: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Hunter Strickland: (covid-19), Eric Lauer: (covid-19), Adrian Houser: (health protocols), Josh Hader: (covid-19), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), Dylan File: (elbow), Jake Cousins: (covid-19), John Axford: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (covid-19), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Anthony DeSclafani: (shoulder), Evan Longoria: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.