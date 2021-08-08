Additional showers and storms possible tonight; Hot and dry conditions settle in Monday

We dealt with scattered showers and thunderstorms early Sunday morning, mainly across northeast Iowa and parts of southeastern Minnesota. Much of the afternoon has been dry, but additional scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible later this evening and overnight. A few storms could be on the strong side, but the threat for severe weather looks low. Heavy rain, gust winds, and hail would be the main hazards with any strong storms that develop. Overnight temperatures will be mild in the mid-60s with light winds out of the south at 3-8 mph and cloudy skies.

Areas of patchy fog are possible before 10 am Monday morning, so be sure to add a little extra travel time to your morning commute. Monday is set to start the new week off on a warm and steamy note as high humidity is expected to remain throughout the week. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the mid-80s on Monday with morning cloud cover and afternoon sunshine. Tuesday will bring another chance for showers and thunderstorms to our region in the afternoon, some of which could become strong to severe. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The heat and humidity continue into the midweek with highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Slightly cooler weather settles into the region by the late week with highs in the low 80s on Thursday with pleasant sunshine. Afternoon temperatures in the mid-70s are possible for Friday with widespread sunshine. The weekend looks to be a pleasant one with highs in the low 80s and mostly to partly sunny skies.