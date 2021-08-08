Friend remembers Ruth Oleson

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) -- Alissa Adamson works with Small Dog Rescue of Minnesota.

That's where she met Ruth Oleson, a woman who loved animals and would start her journey with adopting and fostering pets that seemingly no one wanted after being sheltered for a while.

Adamson said after Oleson's adoption of a cat, Ruth would call her every once in a while. However, it wasn't for another adoption. Most of the time, it was simply to talk where Oleson would ask how things at the rescue are or how Alissa is handling the realty market.

Oleson gave plenty of time and money to local animal shelters trying to give animals a better home.

"She's one of the behind the scenes people that people don't know about," Adamson said. "That was her life, what she loved to do. So, that's why I just told her you're such an angel for taking care of these animals that no one wants or can't find homes for. She just had such a big heart."

Oleson was found dead in her home in July after a house fire.

Now, her spirit lives on especially for Adamson.

Adamson said the biggest thing she took away from knowing Ruth and the fire is to always check in on your loved ones and take the time to talk to them no matter what.