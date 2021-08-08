Hundreds in Warsaw protest political repression in Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of people are marching in Warsaw to protest political repression in neighboring Belarus. The demonstration Sunday came on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Belarus presidential election that they consider rigged. The group included many Belarusians living in exile in Poland who carried the Belarusian opposition’s red-and-white flag and chanted “Long live Belarus!” Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko was awarded a sixth term after the Aug. 9, 2020, a presidential vote that the West has condemned as a sham. Poland, along with Lithuania and Ukraine, has become a key center of life in exile for Belarusians who have fled their homeland.